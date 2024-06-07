Next Article

The app will store user login information

Apple to launch new 'Passwords' app at WWDC 2024

By Akash Pandey 12:25 pm Jun 07, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Apple is set to introduce a new application named 'Passwords' at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), as reported by Bloomberg. The app, designed to manage user login information across various platforms, will be part of the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 updates. The 'Passwords' app will categorize logins into sections such as accounts, Wi-Fi networks, and passkeys.

Compatibility

Extending support for Windows

The 'Passwords' app, while similar in function to Apple's iCloud Keychain, will also extend support for Windows, according to the report. However, there is no information yet regarding Android compatibility. The app is expected to have features akin to existing password managers like LastPass and 1Password, including the ability to generate and store passwords for users.

Features

'Passwords' app to include advanced features

The 'Passwords' app will offer advanced features such as autofill for usernames and passwords, and the ability to create authentication codes similar to Google Authenticator. The app is likely to be powered by the iCloud Keychain service. It will also allow users to import their passwords from rival services, providing a comprehensive solution for password management across platforms.

Updates

WWDC 2024 to reveal more innovations

Apple's WWDC 2024, scheduled for June 10, is expected to reveal a host of new features. Alongside the 'Passwords' app, rumors suggest that Apple might introduce new AI-driven features in iOS 18 and a major overhaul for Siri. Reports indicate that iOS 18 is seen internally as one of the biggest software upgrades Apple has ever introduced.