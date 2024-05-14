Next Article

The move is expected to boost sales for the Vision Pro, which has seen a slow uptake in the US

Apple's Vision Pro headset gears up for global debut

May 14, 2024

What's the story Apple is reportedly on the verge of launching its $3,499 Vision Pro mixed-reality headset outside the United States for the first time. The international rollout is anticipated to begin shortly after the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) early next month. Hundreds of Apple employees from international stores have been flown to Cupertino, California for training sessions on how to demonstrate this device.

Employee training

Training sessions underway for Vision Pro demonstration

The training sessions, which began last week, require up to four days to complete. Employees from Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and China are participating in these sessions. However, Apple has not yet disclosed which locations will see the launch of the Vision Pro. CEO Tim Cook has previously stated that the headset will arrive in China sometime in 2024.

Market impact

Vision Pro's international launch could boost sales

This international launch marks the first opportunity for overseas customers to purchase the Vision Pro via official channels. The move is expected to boost sales for the device, which has seen a slow uptake in the US market. Despite no official sales figures being released by Apple, reports suggest that some US Apple stores are only selling a few units per week. Resellers in places like Hong Kong are even listing the gadget below its retail price.

Market challenges

Factors affecting Vision Pro's mainstream appeal

Factors such as a limited number of apps and a high price tag have impacted the Vision Pro's mainstream appeal. However, it is speculated that the device could fare better in countries like China and Japan where virtual reality tech is less niche. The current employee training mirrors what US-based Apple staffers underwent prior to the US launch. This suggests that international customers may also be presented with a roughly 20-minute pitch if they request a product demo.