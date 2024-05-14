Next Article

Prior to this role, Salvagnini served as NASA's chief data officer

NASA names David Salvagnini as first chief AI officer

By Mudit Dube 10:15 am May 14, 202410:15 am

What's the story NASA has taken a significant stride in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI) by appointing its first-ever chief AI officer, David Salvagnini. Prior to this role, Salvagnini served as NASA's chief data officer. The announcement was made by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson who underscored the crucial role of AI in accelerating scientific discovery.

Importance

AI's role in accelerating pace of discovery

Nelson emphasized the importance of AI in NASA's operations, stating, "Artificial intelligence has been safely used at NASA for decades, and as this technology expands, it can accelerate the pace of discovery." He also stressed on the need for NASA to stay at the forefront of advancement and responsible use of AI. In his new role, Salvagnini will guide NASA's responsible use of AI both in space and on Earth.

Responsibilities

Salvagnini to lead NASA's AI efforts

Salvagnini will be responsible for outlining NASA's broad vision for AI development and usage, and driving innovation with this technology. His role includes leading efforts in advanced climate modeling work to better understand and mitigate the impacts of global warming. Additionally, he will continue NASA's collaboration with other government agencies, academic institutions, industry partners, and experts to ensure that the agency remains on the cutting edge of AI technology.

Background

Salvagnini's career and previous AI leadership at NASA

Salvagnini joined NASA in June 2023 after a career spanning more than 20 years in the intelligence community. His most recent position was with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence where he served as director of the architecture and integration group, and chief architect. Prior to Salvagnini's appointment, Kate Calvin, NASA's chief scientist, had been serving as the acting responsible AI official.