Next Article

Pixel 9 series's rear camera bar will not extended from edge to edge

Leak reveals Google's flagship Pixel 9, Pro, XL models

By Mudit Dube 09:54 am May 14, 202409:54 am

What's the story Last month, leaked images unveiled Google's forthcoming Pixel 9 Pro. The same source has now released additional photos, displaying not only the Pixel 9 Pro but also the Pixel 9 and a device tentatively named 'Pixel 9 Pro XL.' Although Google has yet to officially confirm this name, it is expected that three high-end slab-style devices will be launched this year.

New successors

Pixel 9 series: Successors to previous models

The upcoming devices are successors to the previous models, with the Pixel 9 following the Pixel 8, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL succeeding the Pixel 8 Pro. The anticipated specifications of the Pixel 9 Pro are similar to those of the XL model, but it will be sized like a standard Pixel 9. So this year, Google is expected to launch three handsets as part of its Pixel 9 lineup, powered by Tensor G4 SoC.

Design details

Design and camera features of the Pixel 9 series

In terms of design, both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are identical in size but differ in screen appearance due to larger bezels on the standard model. There is a new camera island on the rear, a departure from the edge-to-edge 'visor' look seen on previous Pixel smartphones. While all three models have a main camera and an ultrawide lens, only the Pro models feature an additional periscope telephoto lens for a 5x optical zoom.

Specs unveiled

Specifications of the Pixel 9 series

As per the leak, the Pixel 9 prototype has 12GB of RAM, while both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL sport a larger memory of 16GB. All three models come with a storage capacity of 128GB. However, these specifications might change when mass production begins. The Pixel 9 will have a 120Hz, Full-HD+ 6.24-inch OLED screen, while the Pixel 9 Pro will sport a 6.34-inch display. The Pixel 9 XL may feature a 120Hz, QHD+ 6.73-inch OLED screen.