Liverpool to honor Diogo Jota at Preston friendly: Details here

Liverpool FC will pay tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva during their upcoming friendly match against Preston North End. The game at Deepdale on Sunday will be Liverpool's first since the tragic death of the brothers in a car accident in Spain. As per BBC, ahead of kick-off, there will be a rendition of the club's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone," with Preston captain Ben Whiteman laying a wreath for the away fans.

Tribute details Preston have also released a special edition of the program Preston North End have also released a special edition of the matchday program, featuring written tributes to Diogo and Andre. A minute's silence will be observed in their memory, with digital tributes displayed on screens and pitchside LEDs. Both teams will wear black armbands during this emotional moment. The game is set to kick off at 3:00pm BST and will be broadcast live on ITV and LFCTV.

Training resumption Liverpool FC resumed their pre-season training Just five days after the tragic accident, Liverpool FC resumed their pre-season training at the AXA Training Centre. Some players were due to report back on Friday but the heartbreaking news delayed those plans. Led by Virgil Van Dijk and head coach Arne Slot, the squad attended Jota's funeral on Saturday to pay their last respects.