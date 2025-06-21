Juventus and Napoli interested in Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson: Details

Chelsea 's striker Nicolas Jackson is drawing interest from Serie A clubs Napoli and Juventus. As per Sky Sports, the speculation comes not because of his recent red card in the Club World Cup, but several clubs showing their interest in the player. Moreover, Chelsea's recent signing of Liam Delap means Jackson could be pushed to number 2 in terms of striker choices for manager Enzo Maresca. Here are further details.

Suspension details Flamengo defeat and FIFA review Jackson was sent off for a studs-up challenge during Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Flamengo at the Club World Cup. The incident has drawn attention to his future at Chelsea, especially amid interest from other clubs and the £30 million arrival of Delap from Ipswich Town. Jackson will miss Chelsea's final Group D game against Esperance on Wednesday due to suspension. FIFA may extend his automatic one-match ban after reviewing the incident.

Apology issued Jackson apologizes for his actions After the incident, Jackson took to Instagram to apologize for his actions. He said, "I want to say sorry. To the club, the staff, my team-mates, and all the fans watching, I let you down." He added that he was angry at himself for putting the team in such a situation and that it wasn't intentional but just a moment in football gone wrong.

Deal Jackson has a long-term deal with Chelsea Back in September 2024, Premier League club Chelsea confirmed Jackson signing a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2033. Maresca had revealed that Jackson had agreed to extend the eight-year deal he signed when joining from Villarreal in 2023. Jackson joined the Blues when former boss Mauricio Pochettino was in charge. In 80 matches for Chelsea, Jackson owns 30 goals across all competitions.

Do you know? Jackson to miss Chelsea's Premier League opener Jackson is also suspended for Chelsea's opening Premier League game of the 2025/26 season against Crystal Palace after his red card at St James' Park versus Newcastle United earned him a three-match ban.