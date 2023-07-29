Juventus kicked out of Europa Conference League by UEFA: Details

Sports

Juventus kicked out of Europa Conference League by UEFA: Details

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 29, 2023 | 12:25 am 1 min read

Serie A club Juventus have been kicked out of the 2023-24 Europa Conference League season by UEFA

Serie A club Juventus have been kicked out of the 2023-24 Europa Conference League season by UEFA, besides being fined for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Besides Juventus, Premier League outfit Chelsea have also been fined for breaching FFP rules. As per BBC, this was because of submitting incomplete financial information. UEFA said the matter related to transactions between 2012 and 2019.

Why does this story matter?

Juventus are in a mess of late. Last season, they were punished for being involved in a scandal. They were initially deducted 15 points in Serie A for 'financial irregularities' and 'false accounting' but that was overturned after they appealed. In May, they were again docked 10 points as they ended up finishing seventh. And now, UEFA has handed Juve a massive blow.

Share this timeline