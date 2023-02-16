Sports

UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Dortmund down Chelsea 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 16, 2023

BVB overcame Chelsea 1-0 (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Borussia Dortmund handed Chelsea a 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 first-leg tie in Germany, After a goalless first half, Karim Adeyemi scored for the hosts in the 63rd minute. Chelsea came close in the 78th minute but the ball was cleared off the line. In the other game, Benfica downed Club Brugge 2-0 away from home.

Key records scripted in the match

This was the first-ever match in European competition between Dortmund and Chelsea. After a run of 10 winless matches versus English opponents in Europe (D2 L8), Dortmund finally tasted success. As per Opta, Chelsea have managed to win just three of their last 12 games against German sides (D3 L6). Dortmund have lost 4 of their last 22 home games in the Champions League.

A look at the match stats

Chelsea made 21 attempts and had 8 shots on target. Dortmund clocked just two shots on target from 14 attempts. Chelsea had 53% ball possession and 86% pass accuracy. Chelsea also earned 10 corners.

How did the match pan out?

Joao Felix saw his shot go over from a good position and then hit the crossbar in the first half. Reece James forced two fine saves out of Gregor Kobel in the second half. Chelsea were undone on the counter when Adeyemi broke from inside his half following a corner and he knocked the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga before slotting into the empty net.

Benfica script this record

Benfica overcame Club Brugge with 2nd-half goals coming from Joao Mario and David Neres to put one foot into the quarters. As per Squawka, Benfica are now unbeaten in each of their last eight Champions League matches and have also won three consecutive games in the competition for the first time since 2005-06.