Ligue 1 2022-23, Messi helps PSG beat Toulouse: Key stats

Feb 05, 2023

Lionel Messi has raced to 10 goals in Ligue 1 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Lionel Messi scored a 58th-minute winner as PSG overcame Toulouse 2-1 in Ligue 1 2022-23. Branco van den Boomen scored a free-kick to put Toulouse in the lead. PSG quickly leveled through Achraf Hakimi before half-time. Messi then converted from the edge of the box as PSG seized a thrilling win at Parc des Princes. Notably, it was PSG's second successive Ligue 1 win.

How did the match pan out?

Paris Saint-Germain dominated the ball game but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock. Van den Boomen wrong-footed PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to put Toulouse on top. Toulouse had a goal disallowed before Hakimi slid the equalizer. Post-half-time, Hakimi set up Messi, who curled home from 25 yards. Donnarumma pulled a brilliant save in stoppage time as PSG prevailed in the contest.

Messi unlocks this feat

Messi has now raced to 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season, besides making 10 assists. As per Opta, Messi and Neymar (G12 A10) are the only two players with at least 10 goals and 10 assists in the top five European leagues this season. Messi has also scored four goals in the Champions League and one in the French Super Cup.

Records galore for Messi

As per Squawka, Messi has now scored 10-plus goals and provided 10-plus assists in 13 league seasons. The Argentine has scored the most league goals scored from outside the box in Europe's top five divisions since 2017-18 (39). He has played 181 games and scored a total of 141 goals in this interval.

PSG attain these records

PSG haven't lost any of their last 33 Ligue 1 games at home (W28 D5). It's the best current run by a club in the top five European leagues. The Parisians have won their last two Ligue 1 games (3-1 at Montpellier, 2-1 vs Toulouse), after winning just once in their first four in 2023 (D1 L2).

Interesting records from the match

100% of the goals scored in the PSG-Toulouse match were from outside the box, the first time for a Ligue 1 game with a minimum of three goals since Reims-St Etienne on January 10, 2015 (also 3/3). PSG have netted seven goals from distance in Ligue 1. No team have scored more in the top-flight, while no one have conceded more than Toulouse (6).

Hakimi scripts these numbers

Right-back Hakimi netted his fourth goal in 20 Ligue 1 appearances this season. Overall, he has netted eight goals for the Parisians in the French top-flight.

A look at the match stats and Ligue 1 standings

PSG bossed the show with 62% possession and 22 shot attempts. They hit the target five times. Toulouse had 38% possession, with 12 attempts and five on target. With 54 points in their kitty, PSG have an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille in Ligue 1 2022-23 standings (W17 D3 L2). Meanwhile, Toulouse are seated 12th with 29 points (W8 D5 L9).