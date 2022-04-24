Sports

PSG win record-equaling 10th Ligue 1 title: Key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 24, 2022, 03:29 pm 2 min read

Lionel Messi score for PSG versus Lens (Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain have won a record-equaling 10th Ligue 1 title after a 1-1 draw versus 10-man Lens. PSG sealed the Ligue 1 2021-22 title with four games to spare. Kevin Danso was sent off for Lens before Lionel Messi scored in the 68th minute. However, Corentin Jean equalized for the visitors late on. Here we present the key numbers.

PSG A maiden league title and third overall for Pochettino

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino had earlier replaced Thomas Tuchel as head coach in January 2021. He went on to win the French Cup and Trophee des Champions in his first season in charge. However, he missed out on the league title by a single point. This is now his maiden league title in his professional career as manager.

Context Why does this story matter?

PSG missed out on the league honors last season but have now won eight of the past 10 Ligue 1 titles.

With this honor, they have gone level with St-Etienne for most wins in the professional era.

Most importantly, they have got the job done with an emphatic 16-point advantage over Marseille.

This was a good domestic season for PSG and they deserve praise.

Ligue 1 PSG have amassed 78 points this season

Having played 34 games so far, PSG have sealed 24 wins, besides drawing six, and losing four (78 points). They have forwarded the highest number of goals in Ligue 1 this season (76). They have also conceded 31 goals which is the second-fewest after Lens (29). Notably, PSG are unbeaten at home this season, having won 15 and drawn two (17 games).

Performers Key performers for PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe leads the goal-scoring chart in Ligue 1 this season. He has netted 22 goals and is placed above Wissam Ben Yedder and Martin Terrier (20 each). Mbappe has also contributed with 14 assists,, which is the league's highest returns. Lionel Messi has 13 assists and four goals. Meanwhile, Neymar has scored 11 goals, besides registering five assists.

Do you know? A look at PSG's Ligue 1 honors

PSG have won Ligue 1 titles in 1985-86, 1993-94, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2021-22. They have finished second in the league on nine occasions. This is now PSG's eighth league title in the last decade.

Twitter Post Champions for the 10th time

🔟 Championships



𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟔 - 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐



🔴 #𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝟭𝟬𝗡𝗦 🔵 pic.twitter.com/iOQ948VJhE — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 23, 2022