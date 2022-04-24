Sports

Bayern Munich win 10th successive Bundesliga title: Key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 24, 2022, 02:36 pm 2 min read

Bayern Munich won their 10th straight Bundesliga title after defeating Borussia Dortmund 3-1. The gameweek 31 clash saw Bayern carving out a 12-point lead at the top with three games left. This was also Bayern's 32nd Bundesliga title as they continue to dominate the top-flight scenes in Germany. Also, Robert Lewandowski was once again on target in the Der Klassiker. Here's more.

Win Bayern tame Dortmund 3-1

Serge Gnabry put Bayern ahead with his sublime touch and volley that opened the scoring before the consistent Lewandowski netted in the second. Emre Can's penalty saw Dortmund pull a goal back before Jamal Musiala added a third late on. The 19-year-old netted his goal from close range to send the fans at Allianz Arena into celebration.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bayern have been unstoppable in the Bundesliga and have opened a significant gap over the other teams.

To dominate the league for 10 successive seasons show the strengths of the Bavarians.

They have been terrific all season both in attack and defensively.

Plus, to seal the deal by beating Dormund will taste sweet.

Bayern are the untouchables in Germany.

Numbers Key numbers of Bayern's Bundesliga 2021-22 season

Bayern claimed their 24th league win of the season, having played 31 games. They have had three draws and four defeats so far. They have forwarded 92 goals (highest), besides allowing in 30 (lowest). Bayern have accumulated 75 points with second-placed Dortmund managing 63. They are the only side in the competition to win the last five games.

Duo Lewandowski and Muller dominate the scenes

Lewandowski has been in supreme form once again this season. He leads the Bundesliga scoring chart with 33 goals. He has also provided two assists. Meanwhile, the ever reliable Thomas Muller has provided 17 assists to lead the numbers. He has also netted seven goals. Meanwhile, Gnabry has 13 goals and five assists to make his presence felt as well.

Records Notable records for Bayern, Muller, and Lewandowski

Bayern have set a new record in Europe's big-five leagues, overtaking Juventus' nine from 2012 to 2020. As per Squawka, Muller has now won more Bundesliga titles than any other player in the competition's history (11). In 413 league games, he has amassed 151 assists and 136 goals. As per Opta, Lewandowski has scored in each of his eight Bundesliga home games against Dortmund.