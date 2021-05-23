Bundesliga 2020-21: Decoding the season's key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 23, 2021, 03:06 pm

The Bundesliga 2020-21 season came to an end on Saturday as champions Bayern Munich were presented with the trophy. The Bavarians thrashed Augsburg 5-2 on the final matchday. Second-placed RB Leipzig finished second, one point ahead of DFB-Pokal champions Borussia Dortmund, who sealed a seventh successive league win. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg finished fourth to grab the final Champions League spot. Here's the season in numbers.

Bundesliga

Bayern end Bundesliga 2020-21 season on a high

Bayern, who had earlier sealed their ninth successive Bundesliga crown, finished their campaign on a high. They accumulated 78 points from 34 games (W24 D6 L4). Bayern smashed the highest number of goals this season (99) and conceded 44 in total. They had a goal difference of +55 (highest). Notably, Bayern had scored the highest number of goals in the Bundesliga 2019-20 season (100).

Team stats

Notable team stats in Bundesliga 2020-21 season

Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich registered the most number of shots (594) and ball possession (59%). Borussia Dortmund had the most shots that hit the post (14). They finished with 75 goals (second-highest). The Black and Yellow also had the best percentage in terms of most successful passes from open play (87.20). RB Leipzig conceded the fewest goals this season (32).

Lewandowski

Lewandowski breaks Gerd Muller's record in another defining season

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski ended as the season's top scorer (41 goals). The Polish international broke the Bundesliga record for most goals in a season, surpassing Gerd Muller's record (40). Lewandowski picked up his sixth top-scorer award and fourth in succession. Lewandowski now has 277 career Bundesliga goals. The veteran forward finished the season with 48 goals in all competitions (highest).

Stars

Top performers in the Bundesliga 2020-21 season

Lewandowski had the most goal involvements (48) this season (G41 A7). He registered the most shots (137) and netted eight penalties (highest). Frankfurt's Andre Silva netted 28 goals and made five assists. Dortmund's Erling Haaland scored 27 goals and contributed with seven assists. Bayern legend Thomas Muller finished the season with the most assists (18). He also scored 11 goals.

Stat attack

What about the bottom-placed teams?

Schalke finished bottom of the pile after collecting just 16 points. They won just three games and lost a staggering 24. Schalke conceded the most goals (86) and had a goal difference of -61. Werder Bremen ended 17th with 31 points under their belt. Both these sides were relegated to Bundesliga 2. Meanwhile, 16th-placed FC Koln will battle it out in the relegation playoffs.

Twitter Post

41 goals for 'Lewangoalski'