Bayern appoint Nagelsmann as manager to replace Flick

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 04:03 pm

German champions Bayern Munich have appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager, having reached a compensation agreement with RB Leipzig.

The 33-year-old is considered one of the best young managers in football and has signed a deal with the Bundesliga champions through to 2026.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick will see out this season as Bayern's manager.

We bring you all the details.

Confirmation

Nagelsmann will take over as Bayern manager from July 1st

Leipzig confirmed that Nagelsmann will leave the club at the end of this season and will take over as Bayern's next boss from July 1.

Nagelsmann will take over from Flick, who asked the Bavarians to release him from his contract two years before its expiry date earlier this month.

Interestingly, Flick had a rift with sporting executive Hasan Salihamidzic over the transfer strategy.

Bayern

Bayern appoint Nagelsmann as their new head coach

Nagelsmann has signed a five-year contract with the German giants.

"FC Bayern have appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach," a Bayern statement read.

"The Bavarian-born 33-year-old will move to Munich from RB Leipzig on July 1, 2021 ahead of the new season, signing a five-year-contract with the German record champions until June 30, 2026."

Flick

Flick enjoyed a lot of success at Bayern

Meanwhile, Flick was appointed as Bayern manager in November 2019 following the dismissal of Niko Kovac.

He led the club a Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal treble.

Flick also became the second manager to win six trophies in a single calendar year.

Bayern won the German Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

He is set to win another Bundesliga honor.

Record

Nagelsmann's managerial record so far

Nagelsmann started his managerial career at Hoffenheim.

In 136 games, Hoffenheim won 55, drew 43, and lost 38 under Nagelsmann's leadership.

He enjoyed a win percentage of 40.44.

He joined Leipzig in July 2019 and in 90 matches so far, he has helped them win 53, draw 21, and lose 16 in the process.

He has a win percentage of 58.89.

Information

Nagelsmann was also interested in Spurs job

As per ESPN, Nagelsmann was also interested in taking over as the next Tottenham manager in the Premier League. Spurs are looking for a new manager after the sacking of Jose Mourinho. However, with Bayern's offer on the table, Nagelsmann agreed to take the job.