Former SL cricketer Nuwan Zoysa gets six-year ban for match-fixing

Apr 28, 2021

Former Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Zoysa has been handed a six-year ban for match-fixing.

The 42-year-old was found guilty of three breaches of the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption code.

As per the BBC, they included being party to an effort to fix an international match.

Notably, Zoysa's ban is backdated to October 31, 2018, when he was provisionally suspended.

Here's more.

Corruption

'Nuwan had become involved with a corrupter'

"Nuwan played 125 matches for Sri Lanka, attending a number of anti-corruption sessions during a decade-long international career," said Alex Marshall, the general manager of the ICC's integrity unit.

"In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model. Instead, he became involved with a corrupter and attempted to corrupt others," he added.

Charges

ICC had charged Zoysa back in 2019

The ICC had charged Zoysa and Avishka Gunawardene with match-fixing in 2019.

The two players were given two weeks to respond to the charges.

The charges against them were in relation to a T10 league played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December 2018.

Zoysa was charged on four counts.

Meanwhile, Gunuwardene was charged with two breaches.

Quote

Fixing won't be tolerated, says Marshall

Alex Marshall added contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles and that it will not be tolerated. "Contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles. It will not be tolerated in our sport," he said.

Career

A look at Zoysa's career

Zoysa played 30 Test matches for Sri Lanka, claiming 64 scalps at 33.70.

He took one five-wicket haul with a best of 5/20.

In 95 ODIs, he claimed a total of 108 wickets with a best of 5/26.

He averaged 29.75.

Notably, he was Sri Lanka bowling coach from 2015 until his suspension.