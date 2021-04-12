Last updated on Apr 12, 2021, 11:42 am

An emphatic brace by Alexandre Lacazette powered Arsenal to a 3-0 win over Sheffield United in Premier League on Sunday. Striker Gabriel Martinelli also added one as the Gunners clinched a one-sided victory. With this, Arsenal have climbed to ninth place (45 points) in the standings, while Sheffield United still occupy the last spot with 14 points. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Arsenal missed several chances before Lacazette fired in the 33rd minute. He made use of a cheeky assist from Dani Ceballos. This remained the only goal in the first half. In the 71st minute, Martinelli scored his first Premier League goal since January 2020, doubling the Arsenal's lead. Meanwhile, Lacazette sealed Arsenal's win in the 85th minute with his 50th Premier League goal.

Feats Lacazette completes 50 Premier League goals

As per Opta, Lacazette is the sixth Frenchman to score 50 Premier League goals for a single club (Arsenal). Notably, four of these six players have achieved the feat for Arsenal. Lacazette has now scored 12 Premier League goals this season, with nine of them coming away from home. Only Mohamed Salah (11) has scored more away goals in the competition this season.

Records A look at the other records

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet nine times in the Premier League this season. Interestingly, Rob Holding has started in all these matches. Meanwhile, Lacazette has become the 10th player after Thierry Henry, Ian Wright, Robin van Persie, Dennis Bergkamp, Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Robert Pires, and Alexis Sanchez to score 50 Premier League goals for Arsenal.

Injury Bukayo Saka faces injury scare