Manchester City overcame a resilient West Ham United in gameweek 26 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. With this victory, City have extended their unbeaten run to 27 games. Notably, they have now won 20 successive games in all competitions including 14 in the Premier League. City have extended their points tally to 62 points. Here are the records broken.

MCIWHU City overcome a resolute West Ham unit

Defender Ruben Dias opened the scoring in the 30th minute after heading Kevin De Bruyne's sublime cross past Darren Randolph. West Ham striker Michail Antonio equalized from close range after Jesse Lingard fed him. However, the in-form John Stones drilled home Riyad Mahrez's pass to extend the hosts' remarkable run.

Stats City unbeaten in 18 Premier League games

Since losing against Tottenham back in November this season, City are unbeaten in 18 Premier League games (W16 D2). City have not trailed at any point in their past 18 league fixtures. They have conceded just five goals. West Ham are now winless in 12 games against City in all competitions since a 2-1 Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium in September 2015.

Guardiola Guardiola registers 200th win as City boss

As per Opta, in what was just his 273rd game in charge of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola picked up his 200th victory with the club. This is the fewest games needed by a manager of an English top-flight side to reach 200 wins in all competitions. The previous record was held by Jose Mourinho with Chelsea (309 games).

Records Other notable records scripted in the match

Kevin De Bruyne registered his 11th assist of the Premier League season and has gone level with Harry Kane. As per Opta, Antonio is the first West Ham player to score home and away against Man City in a league season since Iain Dowie in 1995-96. John Stones netted his fourth league goal this season. No defender has more goals than Stones.

Do you know? Guardiola scripts history