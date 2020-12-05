French champions Paris Saint-Germain are exploring an opportunity to land Lionel Messi in the summer of 2021. Messi, who is in the final season of his contract at Barcelona, can hold talks with clubs outside Spain in January. He will be available for free over the summer and PSG are interested in getting the legend. Here are further details.

Interest Neymar and PSG's sporting director keen to have Messi

According to a report in ESPN, sources have claimed that Brazilian international Neymar, who shares a special bond with Messi, wants the latter to play alongside him. Meanwhile, PSG sporting director Leonardo also discussed bringing the Argentina international to France earlier and have not lost interest in him since. The 2019-20 Champions League finalists have all the resources to bring a player like Messi.

Man City Besides PSG, Manchester City are interested in landing Messi

Premier League giants Manchester City have constantly been linked with a move for Messi once the latter had submitted a transfer request in August. Last month, it was reported that Messi is set to hold formal talks with City over a move next summer. This was despite City manager Pep Guardiola wanting the star player to finish his career at Barcelona

Pre-contract City could agree a a pre-contract with Messi in January.

Earlier, according to a report in Mirror, it was stated that City had already dished out the plans over their transfer activity after getting manager Guardiola to sign a contract extension. Whether they will move for Messi in January by proposing a nominal transfer fee or will swoop for him in the summer, isn't yet known. However, they could agree a pre-contract in January.

Neymar I want to play with him next year, says Neymar

Following PSG's win over Manchester United in the Champions League, Neymar said he wanted to play alongside Messi. "What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch," Neymar said. "I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season."

