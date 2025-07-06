'Need pragmatic interpretation of law': CJI Gavai

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has stressed the need for a "pragmatic" interpretation of law and the Constitution. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organized by the Bombay High Court , he said laws should be interpreted in light of contemporary societal challenges. He cited a previous Supreme Court judgment to underline that legal interpretations must address "problems faced by the present generation."

Judicial duties Judges shouldn't be disturbed after a decision is made: CJI CJI Gavai also spoke about the responsibilities of judges, saying they should work according to their conscience and the law. However, he added that judges shouldn't be disturbed after a decision is made. He also stressed the importance of maintaining judicial independence while appointing judges to the Supreme Court or High Courts.

Court praise 'Being a judge is not a 10 to 5 job' CJI Gavai also praised the Bombay High Court for its work and expressed pride in its judgments. However, he said he has been receiving complaints about rude behavior from some colleagues. "Being a judge is not a 10 to 5 job," he said, adding that it's an opportunity to serve society and the nation.