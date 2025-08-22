Madras HC allows Anirudh's concert, organizers told to ensure safety

The Madras High Court has allowed music composer Anirudh Ravichander 's Hukum World Tour Concert to go ahead as planned on Saturday at Kuvathur. However, the court has warned that organizers will be held responsible for any public inconvenience or traffic disruptions caused by the event. Justice N Anand Venkatesh issued this order in response to a plea from Cheyyur MLA "Panaiyur" Babu alias M Babu.

Concerns raised Justice Venkatesh suggests designated places for concerts Justice Venkatesh emphasized that if any conditions are violated, the court will take further action. He highlighted the potential for traffic congestion and public confusion caused by such events. The judge suggested identifying designated places for concerts to prevent problems for the public. "The problem is traffic congestion that happens and the confusion it creates...it is better to identify designated places for such events that do not cause problems to the public," he said.

Ongoing monitoring Petition kept alive until August 28 The court has decided to keep the petition alive until August 28, allowing it to monitor feedback from the event. Justice Venkatesh said he would pass further orders if required based on this feedback. The plea had been filed after a similar concert by music composer AR Rahman in the city caused major disruptions in 2023.

Safety issues Petitioner raised concerns about safety arrangements The petitioner had raised concerns over the lack of visible safety or amenity arrangements at the concert venue. He pointed out that there were no temporary restrooms or sanitation facilities being set up for thousands of attendees. "There is no sign of potable water stations or medical aid booths, which are essential for a gathering of this scale," he said.