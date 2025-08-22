Why Anirudh's concert might not happen: Court case explained
What's the story
The Madras High Court has agreed to hear an urgent writ petition on Friday against Anirudh Ravichander's Hukum World Tour concert, scheduled for Saturday at Seekinamkuppam near Kuvathur on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai. The petition was filed by 'Panaiyur' Babu alias M. Babu, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who represents the Cheyyur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district.
Petition details
No safety arrangements in place, claims MLA
The MLA's advocate, R. Thirumoorthy, told the court that residents had expressed concerns about the concert's safety and infrastructure. Babu alleged in an affidavit that no visible safety arrangements were in place at the venue just two days before the event, as per The Hindu. He said there were no temporary restrooms or sanitation facilities, potable water stations, or medical aid booths at the site.
Safety concerns
Babu cites past concert fiasco
Babu also claimed that fire safety arrangements were absent, and no evacuation plan had been formulated. He pointed out that the approach road to the concert venue is a narrow 30-foot-wide rural road, which he feared would become a choke point for vehicular traffic. "These concerns are not merely speculative. Recent incidents have proven how dangerous an ill-planned mass event can become," Babu told the court, citing AR Rahman's Marakkuma Nenjam concert fiasco on ECR in September 2023.
Permission issues
Proper permissions not obtained for concert: MLA
The MLA also alleged that proper permission had not been obtained by the concert organizer from various authorities, such as the fire service, electricity department, and public health department. He complained that cops had granted permission for the concert despite being aware of these threats. He sought a direction from the Chengalpattu Collector to prevent Primark Productions Private Limited and Brand Avatar from conducting Ravichander's concert or at least postpone it until necessary safety arrangements could be made.