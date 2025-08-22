Why Anirudh's concert might not happen: Court case explained

The Madras High Court has agreed to hear an urgent writ petition on Friday against Anirudh Ravichander 's Hukum World Tour concert , scheduled for Saturday at Seekinamkuppam near Kuvathur on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai . The petition was filed by 'Panaiyur' Babu alias M. Babu, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who represents the Cheyyur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district.

Petition details No safety arrangements in place, claims MLA The MLA's advocate, R. Thirumoorthy, told the court that residents had expressed concerns about the concert's safety and infrastructure. Babu alleged in an affidavit that no visible safety arrangements were in place at the venue just two days before the event, as per The Hindu. He said there were no temporary restrooms or sanitation facilities, potable water stations, or medical aid booths at the site.

Safety concerns Babu cites past concert fiasco Babu also claimed that fire safety arrangements were absent, and no evacuation plan had been formulated. He pointed out that the approach road to the concert venue is a narrow 30-foot-wide rural road, which he feared would become a choke point for vehicular traffic. "These concerns are not merely speculative. Recent incidents have proven how dangerous an ill-planned mass event can become," Babu told the court, citing AR Rahman's Marakkuma Nenjam concert fiasco on ECR in September 2023.