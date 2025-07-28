Anirudh's 'Hukum' concert in Chennai rescheduled to August 23

The much-anticipated Hukum concert by composer Anirudh Ravichander in Chennai has been rescheduled to a new date and venue. Originally slated for July 26, the event will now take place on August 23 at Marg Swarnabhoomi in Kuvathur, ECR. The change comes after the postponement of the initial concert due to high demand for tickets and venue permissions.

New schedule New date, venue for 'Hukum' concert The rescheduled Hukum concert will commence at 6:00pm on August 23, a Saturday. Ticket pre-sales for the event will begin this Saturday (August 2) at 5:00pm. Fans who purchased tickets for the original date have been refunded and will need to buy new tickets for the rescheduled concert. Tickets can be bought from Zomato's District app.

Venue change 'Hukum' concert postponement On July 20, Ravichander announced the postponement of his concert. He hinted at a bigger and better venue in his post, saying, "To welcome all fans and deliver a seamless, high-quality experience - including smooth entry and exit and enhanced production - we are shifting to a different venue on a new date." The composer promised fans that they would be back "bigger, better, and louder!"