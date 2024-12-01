Summarize Simplifying... In short Bobby Deol is set to showcase his villainous side in high-octane action sequences for the upcoming film 'Thalapathy 69'.

The film, directed by H Vinoth, also stars Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj, and is set to release in October 2025.

This will be Vijay's final film before his full-time political venture. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bobby Deol to star in Vijay's 'Thalapathy 69'

Bobby Deol to shoot 'high-intensity action sequences' for 'Thalapathy 69'

By Isha Sharma 10:55 am Dec 01, 202410:55 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has begun shooting for Vijay's Tamil film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. The actor flew to Chennai to join the cast and crew on set earlier this week, reported Mid-Day. This is his second foray into Tamil cinema after his role in Kanguva opposite Suriya. In Thalapathy 69, Deol will play an antagonist opposite Vijay's protagonist character.

Action focus

'Thalapathy 69' to feature Deol's action sequences

An industry insider disclosed to the portal, "Bobby's villainous roles have been well received. And Thalapathy 69 offers him the scope to further explore this side of his craft." "The schedule will focus on high-intensity action sequences and dramatic face-offs between Vijay and Bobby Deol." "These include a mix of choreographed combat scenes and emotionally charged confrontations. The team is shooting on expansive custom-built sets, designed to bring a stylised and cinematic edge to the hero-villain dynamic."

Cast and crew

'Thalapathy 69' boasts of a star-studded ensemble cast

Directed by H Vinoth, Thalapathy 69 also stars Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj in the lead cast. The multilingual project will be released in October 2025. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film, while Sathya Sooriyan is on board as the cinematographer. This film will be Vijay's last project before he ventures into politics full-time.