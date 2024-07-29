Anurag Kashyap to direct Bal Thackeray's grandson in next: Report
Renowned director Anurag Kashyap is reportedly joining forces with Amazon Prime Video for a fresh thriller movie. According to a report by Peeping Moon, the project, already in the works, marks the first leading role of Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. The yet-untitled project also features Vineet Kumar Singh of Mukkabaaz fame, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayuub (Article 15), and Kumud Mishra from Ram Singh Charlie.
Production details and Amazon Prime's collaboration with Kashyap
The film is being produced by Ajay Rai and Alan McAlex under the banner of Jar Pictures, recognized for critically acclaimed independent films such as Liar's Dice and Nil Battey Sannata. The movie, described as a gripping thriller, has reportedly been in production in Lucknow for a month. This collaboration signifies Kashyap's first with Prime Video following his successful web series Sacred Games on Netflix.
Amazon Prime's upcoming feature films and Kashyap's future projects
Meanwhile, Prime is broadening its portfolio with five feature films in the pipeline. These include Be Happy featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Chhorii 2 starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Subedar with Anil Kapoor, Superboys of Malegaon featuring Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora, and The Mehta Boys starring Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani. In the meantime, Kashyap is scheduled to resume shooting for his Bobby Deol film in September.
Kashyap's upcoming thriller based on sensitive true event
Kashyap's next film with Deol is reportedly a hard-hitting thriller based on a sensitive true event. The plot will likely revolve around a man who is wrongfully accused of rape. The project was reportedly revealed in May and includes Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, and Saba Azad in crucial roles. The script is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, with Nikhil Dwivedi serving as the producer. However, an official announcement regarding the cast and story is still awaited.