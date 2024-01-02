Box office collection: 'Animal' shows magnificent hold in 5th week

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Animal' shows magnificent hold in 5th week

By Aikantik Bag 10:01 am Jan 02, 202410:01 am

'Animal' box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor is often called the finest actor of his generation and he proved it again with Animal. The actioner has been in the buzz for various reasons (mostly negative) and has emerged to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. After a lucrative fifth weekend, the movie is marching toward the coveted Rs. 900 crore mark at the global box office.

2/3

Inching closer to Rs. 550cr mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 1.35 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, the film has earned Rs. 546.28 crore in India. In the fifth week, the film is showing an impressive hold on the commercial front. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post