Box office collection: 'Animal' gears up for a money-minting weekend

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Animal' gears up for a money-minting weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:27 am Dec 08, 202309:27 am

'Animal' box office collection

It's Ranbir Kapoor's world and we are just living in it! The actor has captured the theaters with his recently released Animal and the box office rampage is not ending anytime soon. The movie has now surpassed the Rs. 550 crore mark globally and is gearing up for another monstrous weekend. Will it beat Pathaan or Jawan's record? Time will tell.

2/3

Inching closer to the Rs. 350 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 25.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 338.85 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but has emerged to be a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post