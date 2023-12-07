Box office collection: 'Animal' continues to roar; creates record

By Aikantik Bag 09:21 am Dec 07, 2023

'Animal' box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor has transformed himself into a box office beast with Animal. The actor has attained superstardom with the action drama and is surpassing newer milestones every day. The film has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark globally and it's looking forward to shifting gears over the weekend. The film is pitted against Sam Bahadur and has an upper hand at the box office.

Surpassing the Rs. 300 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 30 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 312.96 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics but managed to become a viewers' favorite. This marks Reddy Vanga's third blockbuster in a row. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

