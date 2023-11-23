'Animal' trailer: Ranbir Kapoor transforms into a bloodthirsty beast

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Animal' trailer: Ranbir Kapoor transforms into a bloodthirsty beast

By Aikantik Bag 03:17 pm Nov 23, 202303:17 pm

Are you ready to unleash your inner animal?! Back in 2019, Sandeep Reddy Vanga promised, "I will show them what a violent film is," in an interview and the director is about to walk the talk on December 1 with Animal's release. Before the release, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor-headlined film and it's filled with gore and vengeance.

2/3

More about the trailer

Reddy Vanga has presented Kapoor in a new avatar as his character exudes a blood-filled machismo juxtaposed with calming eyes. The film will explore his troubled relationship with his father (Anil Kapoor) and his foray into the world of crime. The daunting background score takes the trailer to a few notches higher. The cast includes Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post