Entertainment

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 18, 2023 | 01:51 pm 3 min read

Kangana Ranaut allegedly calls Ranbir Kapoor's marriage with Alia Bhatt fake

Kangana Ranaut—infamously recognized for speaking her mind fearlessly—took aim at fellow Bollywood celebrities (allegedly Ranbir Kapoor and his wife, actor Alia Bhatt) on Tuesday. In a series of Instagram Stories, the Manikarnika actor shared notes shortly after alluding to negative media publicity surrounding one of her upcoming projects. The actor stopped at nothing and referred to Kapoor and his partner as a "fake couple."

But first, let's know how it all started

Ranaut shared a post originally posted by Ahimsa Entertainment which featured a film poster with a caption hinting at the collaboration of actors from North and South. The post also asked followers, "Can you guess the actors?" Shortly after, the actor posted screenshots of two news articles that seemingly discussed the above-mentioned poster of her upcoming film alongside Vijay Sethupathi while simultaneously criticizing her.

Ranaut claimed that articles against her were directed by Kapoor-Bhatt

In a sardonic response to the articles, Ranaut stated, "Anytime I'm about to announce any film this kind of obnoxious bulk mass emails with appalling headlines demeaning me and my co-actors begin to get heavily promoted everywhere." She further added, "Only thing I can say to gang changu mangu (reportedly referring to Kapoor and Bhatt) kya jali tumhari kya jali (you got burned)."

'The fake couple needs to be exposed…'

While on a "speaking-her-mind-fearlessly" spree, Ranaut shared a story involving a couple who "pretend to be husband and wife." Ranaut wrote, "The fake couple is spreading fake news about movie announcements...besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter were snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him...This fake couple needs to be exposed...."

Kapoor is trying to break free from fake marriage: Ranaut

In the following Story, Ranaut indirectly referred to filmmaker Karan Johar as "mafia daddy," without explicitly mentioning his name. She said, "This is what happens when you marry for movie/money...this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy which has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage..."

Earlier in May, Ranaut accused Kapoor of spying on her

In May, Ranaut claimed that she is allegedly being stalked by paparazzi, who she thinks are being tipped off by a Bollywood actor. She also mentioned the actor's wife and their newborn daughter. Indirectly referring to Kapoor, Ranaut stated on Instagram, "He's obsessed (nepotism) mafia clown who once landed at my doorstep uninvited and forced himself on me in a known womanizer and casanova."

