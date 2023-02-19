Entertainment

Kangana supports Rajamouli over religious views after 'right-wingers' slam filmmaker

Kangana supports Rajamouli over religious views after 'right-wingers' slam filmmaker

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 19, 2023, 02:15 am 3 min read

In a recent interview, SS Rajamouli spoke about his views on Hindu texts and religion

Kangana Ranaut has always been known to speak her mind. Whether it is about slamming trolls or voicing her opinion on nepotism, political scenarios, and more, she has never minced her words. On Saturday, Ranaut took everyone by surprise when she warned people against attacking filmmaker SS Rajamouli over his recent comments on religion. She shared a series of tweets in favor of Rajamouli.

Why does this story matter?

In an interview with The New Yorker, Rajamouli recently spoke about his views on Hindu texts and religion.

He said he was strictly religious at one point in time, suggesting he had become an atheist. However, he said his love for epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat remains.

Excerpts from his interview were carried by a news portal, the headline of which grabbed Ranuat's attention.

'No need to overreact,' says Ranaut

Retweeting the article on Rajamouli's interview the publication carried, Ranaut, on Twitter, warned the "right-wing" against attacking him for his religious views. "No need to overreact, it's ok not to carry Bhagwa Jhandi everywhere, our actions speak louder than words. Being a proud Hindu calls upon all kind of attacks, hostility, trolling and huge amount of negativity," wrote Ranaut in a series of tweets.

Ranaut says artists are vulnerable

Ranaut further appreciated Rajamouli, calling him a "genius and nationalist, a yogi of [the] highest order." "We make movies for everyone, we artists are vulnerable...because we get no support from so called right wing as well, we are absolutely on our own, so sit down, don't even dare, I won't tolerate anything against Rajamouli sir who is like a flame in the rain (sic)."

What did Rajamouli say in the interview?

Rajamouli told The New Yorker, "I worked under a cousin of mine for a few months. He introduced me to Ayn Rand's The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged." "I read those novels and was greatly inspired by them. I didn't understand a lot of her philosophy, but I understood the basics of it." He said he had then "slowly started moving away from religion."

Rajamouli on his family's reaction

In the same interview, the RRR director further spoke about how his family reacted since he moved away from religion. "They feel very sad for me, because I am going away from the path of religion. I don't say bad things about God, I never do that. I respect people's feelings because I know a lot of people depend on God a lot."