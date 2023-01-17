Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge passes away; fans mourn loss

Sushant Singh Rajput's beloved dog Fudge has passed away

In an upsetting piece of news, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's beloved pet dog Fudge has passed away. Priyanka Singh, Rajput's sister, shared the news on Tuesday as she posted a photo of herself with Fudge and her late brother on Twitter. As soon as she shared the post, fans poured into the comment section to offer condolences to the family.

Fudge seemingly passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday

Singh shared the news around 1 AM. She wrote, "So long Fudge! You joined your friend's Heavenly territory... will follow soon! Till then... so heartbroken." Her Twitter post has accumulated over 632 retweets (at the time of writing), and the comments section is brimming with condolences for Fudge and prayers for the family. Several fans also posted SSR's old videos and photos with Fudge.

Fans pay heartfelt tribute to Fudge

Remembering Fudge, a fan wrote, "Dear Sushant, There's a shadow looming over you. A shadow with a tail He's crossed over the rainbow bridge. Hope you feel His affectionate kisses happy embraces & trusting eyes again." Another one tweeted, "Di,[please] stay strong... don't understand what I will say...very heartbroken. But one joyous news is that he went to live happily with his friend forever."

Take a look at one such condolence tweet here

Fudge had stopped eating after SSR passed away

SSR was reported to have been immensely attached to his pet, and several photos and videos of the duo show their bond. After his sudden passing in June 2020, Fudge was grief-stricken, and several news reports said that he had refused to eat. A photo of the black Labrador even shows him staring at Rajput's photo during the prayer meet.

Here's a video SSR posted in 2018

“If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets.”#mylove #Fudge 💫❤️

~ Kafka on the Shore#murakami pic.twitter.com/LZAURReLg7 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 14, 2018

SSR started with TV, became a leading Bollywood actor

Rajput shot to acclaim through his work on the daily soap operas, Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He later went on to star in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che!, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, and Raabta before his tragic passing. He passed away on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai.