Lifestyle 5 dog breeds best suited for Indian climate

5 dog breeds best suited for Indian climate

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 04:20 pm

Dogs are warm and adorable beings

Dogs are warm and adorable beings. They play with you and stand by your side when the going gets tough. But it is important to be mindful of the dog breed you choose. Not all dogs are meant to live in a hot and humid climate like India. Weather matters and the place you live should be a consideration while deciding on a breed.

#1 Indian Pariah Dog: The fittest of all

The Indian Pariah Dog was born and reared according to the Indian climate and is probably the best choice. While it looks like a stray dog, not all stray dogs are Indian Pariah. They need very little maintenance and a healthy diet is all that is needed to keep them healthy. They are intelligent, loyal, and make for great guard dogs.

#2 Golden Retriever: Obedient and athletic

Golden Retrievers are obedient and athletic but require a lot of grooming. Selective breeding has led to the creation of the Indian Golden Retriever who can survive in the Indian climate. They need a lot of space to run around, so make sure you have such space, along with quality food. These dogs have a life expectancy of 10-12 years.

#3 Pug: Great choice for small homes

Pugs are cute, small dogs, and a perfect choice for small homes. They hail from China and are the absolute favorite in many families. They can develop breathing issues in very humid places but can easily survive in Indian temperatures. Pugs have a life span of 12-15 years. However, the wrinkles on their face are prone to infections and need to be cleaned carefully.

#4 Indian Spitz: Playful and intelligent

Indian Spitz dogs originated in the 19th century during British India and were bred from German Spitzes. They were deemed fit to survive in the Indian climate after a lot of research and study into breeding styles. The Spitz is a quick learner. These dogs have a life span of 12-15 years and are also known as excellent indoor guard dogs.

#5 Dobermann: World's best guard dog

Dobermann is said to be the best guard dog across the globe. These dogs are absolutely fearless, loyal, alert, and confident. Contrary to what many people think, a Dobermann, despite its aggressive-looking personality, is a great family dog. They have a life expectancy of 10-13 years and have less body fat so aren't suitable for cold temperatures.