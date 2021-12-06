Lifestyle Here is how you can ace that job interview

Job interviews are meant to assess your personality and this is the stage where the employer can learn the most about you. In other words, this is the stage where you can impress the person interviewing you. While it is not always possible to know about your interviewer in advance, there are a few things you can do to put your best foot forward.

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people are finding it difficult to land their desired jobs. If you are able to get through to the interview round, there are a few things you can do to brighten your chances. Career experts recommend being honest about yourself as interviewers are keen to know your ideas and opinions.

#1 Read, research, and review the job description

It is important to carefully read the job description provided to you before your interview. Memorize what you have written on your resume as you may be cross-questioned about your professional and personal track record. Research as much as you can about your job role, responsibilities, and company. The key is to neither lie nor ramble as the interviewer might see through it.

#2 Stay positive; practice mock interviews

Instead of stressing about the interview, prepare for it. Keep a positive mind and believe that you can crack it. Practice a few mock interviews with your co-workers, friends, or family before appearing for the final interview. Take feedback from them and work on the negative aspects. If despite all this you do not succeed, don't lose hope and move forward.

#3 Pay attention to your body language

Be it virtual or in-office, your body language and posture say a lot about you. You need to keep yourself calm, maintain eye contact with the interviewer and be patient. Never overdo hand gestures, keep them subtle. Stop jiggling that leg, it is a sure sign that you are nervous. Do not forget to put a smile on your face.

#4 Take the interview and the interviewer seriously

It is important that you take the interview seriously and respect the interviewers. They have wide knowledge and experience and know what they are doing. While you might feel a question is superficial, it might be important for them. Answer honestly and show that it matters. Thank them after the interview is over and don't forget to follow up on the hiring evaluation process.

Common questions Here are some common job interview questions

Here are some common questions you can prepare in advance: 1. Tell us about yourself. 2. Why do you want to change your job? 3. Why do you want to work here? 4. What are your greatest strengths and weaknesses? 5. Out of all applicants, why should we hire you? 6. Where do you see yourself in 5 years? All the best!