Want to save money on grocery shopping? Follow these tips

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 01, 2021, 06:28 pm

Most of us have the habit of buying groceries more than required

Let's just accept that most of us have the habit of buying groceries more than required. If you notice carefully, plenty of items end up getting expired because we cannot consume everything at the same time. That's exactly why you need to do your grocery shopping smartly. If you are looking for quick tips to save big time on grocery shopping, follow these tips.

List

First things first: Make a list of things you need

If you go out randomly to a grocery store and pick up anything you see, you are probably going to spend over double. This is why you need a list. Just make a grocery shopping notepad and keep a track of the items you were able to consume and items that got expired. Remember, a list is the first step toward smart shopping.

Quantity

Learn how much is too much, keep an eye

Keep tracking the quantity you are buying. Don't always go for discounts, but focus on the amount you actually would need. For example, if there's a discount on five bars of soap, first think if that soap is worth buying at all. What if it doesn't suit your skin? The same goes for fruits and veggies. Buy only what you want to eat.

Planning & storage

Plan your meals and follow storage rules

If you know what foods you need in your meals, believe it or not, you will save big time. Your grocery list shouldn't be too long. It should be precise and that is easily doable if you plan a diet. Before buying your favorite food items, remember their storage rules and expiry date. This will also prevent fungus from growing on your foods.

Other tips

Buy a smaller size to test different food items

It's absolutely fine to try out new foods and grocery items but let's just go for the samples first. If samples are not available, buy a smaller size to test if you like the item or not. A healthy tip: If you are looking forward to trying a food item, you can also think if it's healthy enough to add to your daily diet.