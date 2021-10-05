Glass bottles v/s plastic bottles: Which are better for kids?

Should you buy glass or plastic bottles for your kid?

A few decades ago, the only baby bottles available in the market were made of glass. Parents struggled to keep them safe as they were breakable and also heavy. Then entered plastic bottles and instantly became a hit for obvious reasons. But with time, experts highlighted that the plastic used in manufacturing the bottles may be harmful to your children. We help you understand.

Reasons

Why are plastic bottles preferred by parents?

Plastic bottles are light and can be carried in a handbag without feeling heavy. You can also give it to your kids to feed themselves because you know they can handle it and even if the bottle falls, it will not break. But the advantage stops right there. Single-use plastics choke the environment and as far as health is concerned, glass bottles are better.

Why glass?

And, why are glass bottles better than plastic ones?

Doctors say it is best to store the baby's milk or water in a glass bottle because the heat from the liquid reacts with the plastic bottles. When you feed your kid, the water or milk may have properties of plastic, which is not the case when it comes to glass bottles. The BPA (bisphenol A) content in plastic is also a major concern.

Suggestion

Use plastic containers or bottles for dry and cold items

Nowadays, several manufacturers claim the plastic used in baby bottles is free of BPA, but you cannot prove it. So, better go for glass bottles. However, plastic containers may be used to store dry items such as baby food, health drink powders, and the like. You may also serve water in plastic bottles. But for warm or hot things, always go for glass.

Precautions

This is how you should take care of baby things

Glass or plastic, all bottles and things that your baby puts inside their mouth should be cleaned every single day and thoroughly. For doing this, you can either use a specific cleanser or your normal dishwash liquid. Use a bottle brush to clean the inside of the bottles thoroughly. After washing, put these in a big bowl. Fill it with filtered water and boil.