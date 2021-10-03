Note these dos and don'ts when it comes to diapers

On average, a baby requires 10-15 diapers every day

One thing that you should always carry along with your baby is loads of diapers. These days diapers have become mandatory for babies and a newborn requires 10-15 diapers every day. But there are several dos and don'ts when it comes to these protective cushions that you should keep in mind. But you might not be aware of all those. We help you understand.

Night time

Changing diapers at night is a task but very essential

Having babies means that you should be alert even when they are sleeping. A major task would be to change their diapers in the middle of their sleep. Frame a routine and change diapers at that time only. If your baby wakes up while you are changing the diaper, immediately put them to sleep. Do not entertain their want to play at that time.

Curing rashes

Is your little one facing diaper rashes? Try these remedies

When you see those red splotches on your baby's bottom, it can be quite daunting for you as a new parent, right? Diaper rashes can be a result of skin rubbing against the diaper, infection, or irritants like soap and wipes. But some home remedies such as coconut oil, aloe vera gel, and an oatmeal bath are pretty effective against this condition.

Purchasing

What kind of diapers are you buying?

You might be thinking that scented diapers avoid bad odor, but those are also the ones that can cause irritation to your baby's skin. Also, while buying diapers check for the size. That can only be ascertained by the weight range mentioned on the packets of diapers. If the diapers you last bought caused skin rashes, buy new ones that have a different fabric.

Precautions

Keep these things in mind before using diapers for children

-After every use, clean the diaper region with a soft cloth. Let it dry and moisturize the area. Lastly, apply baby talcum powder. This helps your baby feel comfortable with the new diaper. -Sanitize your hands before and after a diaper change. Do not neglect if rashes appear. -Diaper changing for male and female babies varies. Check for dryness and positioning of reproductive organs.