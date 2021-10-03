Teach communication skills to your children from an early age

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 01:22 pm

Teach communication skills to your kids

No matter how intelligent you are, communication skills are all you have to convey your feelings and emotions. In this digital era, kids are always spending (or wasting?) time on gadgets and missing out on communicating with other people around them. In this article, we suggest you some ways through which you can teach your children how to interact properly from an early age.

Good start: Maintain eye contact, speak clearly, correct their mistakes

Kids love to look at something attractive, but they might miss maintaining eye contact with someone talking to them. While talking to your children or vice versa, look at them and make pleasant facial gestures. They will imitate you. Correct your children's grammar and pronunciation. Let them know the difference with good examples and strike a conversation with people in front of the kid.

Tips #2

Easy activities to induce good communication skills in children

Practice makes anyone perfect. It might be exhaustive, but try explaining something to your children repeatedly till the time they get it right. As the day culminates, make a habit to ask your children to describe their day. They will be happy to share it. Ask them to make their description more conversational. Ask questions about their sports, funny things of the day, etc.

Tips #3

Communication skills just do not mean oral, verbal, or writing

Communication skills are not restricted just to speaking or listening. Your body language is an essential part. Experts say about 90% of a message is conveyed through body language. Good gestures mean a lot. Children should be able to differentiate between positive and negative gestures of their bodies. Just train them on daily basis and correct them when their body language is not good.

Audio-visual tools are always effective in teaching children

While we have the habit of blaming smartphones and other gadgets for making our children addicted to them, if used properly, they do serve as good educational tools. Audio-visual tools are always effective in teaching children. Young minds respond to visuals and audio more than just spoken words. Just ensure they are seeing and listening to something productive. And, never stop talking to them.