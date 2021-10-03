These tips will help you introduce vegetables to your children

Parents usually remain worried about their children's health. And, food plays an important role in ensuring that the tiny tot is growing up well. Children generally love meat items, but vegetables are a must for them. They are powerhouses of nutrition and provide the body with the necessary nutrients. But if your kid hates greens, we have listed some useful tips to help you.

You cannot expect your child to love vegetables immediately. So, take it slow while introducing the same to them. Make them feel comfortable with the idea of having vegetables. Start by including at least one vegetable in every meal daily. Sit beside them and explain the benefits of specific vegetables and serve a vegetable salad regularly. Also, make vegetable snack substitutes for junk food.

Instead of forcing vegetables down their throat, let them pick some. They might choose colorful ones such as red pepper, yellow pepper, and the like, but let that be the start. Who knows they might start choosing multiple vegetables later. Children always try to imitate someone they admire. So, show such people eating vegetables in front of them. They will start imitating soon.

It's a known fact that children don't like bland food items. Like they would need some sauce with even something like samosa. You can let Maggi be that medium to promote vegetable consumption for kids by adding multiple vegetables to the noodles. Another good method can be a wholegrain pizza topped with vegetables. You can put cheese to make it yummier for your children.

Mark a day every week where all of the family eats only vegetables. Give it a fancy name, like "veggie mania" or "vegetable festival." Read up on recipes of tasty vegetarian dishes and make some on that day. Allow them to gorge on those! Children get attracted to colorful, unique-shaped food items. Slice the vegetables accordingly and serve them in a good-looking snack box.