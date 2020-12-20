Late-night snacking is not uncommon, especially if you are a night owl. Caused by dehydration, boredom, low salt or sugar levels, lack of protein, or just plain hunger, this type of snacking can be harmful if you don't make the right choices. Here are some food ideas for late-night snacks to help you navigate these untimely cravings in a healthy manner.

Oatmeal A warm and sweet bowl of oatmeal with dry fruits

Oatmeal is not just a breakfast food but can soothe your sleepless nights as well. As you might have heard in countless advertisements, a warm bowl of oatmeal is an excellent source of fiber. This includes beta-glucan, which maintains the body's cholesterol levels. To increase the health quotient, prepare your oatmeal with milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, and some of your favorite dry fruits.

Cheese-Crackers Whole-grain crackers with a scoop of cottage cheese

Want to survive your late-night study sessions with something yummy to eat? Here is the perfect combo for you. If you are craving something cheesy, get some whole-grain crackers and top them up with some cottage cheese. While the crackers will provide the fiber to your body, the cheese will give you tryptophan, an amino acid that is used to make sleep-promoting brain chemicals.

Yogurt Greek yogurt, topped with almonds and honey

Drinking warm milk with honey before going to bed is a tradition in many families. This works because just like cheese, milk and other dairy products also contain tryptophan. Instead of warm milk, you can take a bowl of unsweetened Greek yogurt and mix it up with some honey. Then, top it up with some almonds to get a load of nutrients.

Popcorn Air-popped popcorn with no oil for a late-night movie marathon