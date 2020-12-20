Indian food is characterized by its spices, and chillies are what lend your food that special kick. While there are two kinds of chillies (green and red), the green ones contain a bunch of nutrients that are quite beneficial for our body. Here are the benefits associated with green chillies that make their consumption important.

Weight loss Green chillies have zero calories, can boost metabolism, too

If you are trying to shed some kilos, add green chillies to your diet. A faster metabolism is important to lose weight as this process leads to using up stored fat, and green chillies help precisely with that. The other plus point about having chillies is that they have zero calories. So, they can never contribute to any kind of weight gain.

Vitamin C Green chillies contain a high amount of vitamin C

Vitamin C is an important nutrient that helps in maintaining many bodily functions. Although citrus fruits are said to be the best sources of this vitamin, surprisingly green chillies are equally good. Due to the abundant amount of vitamin C in green chillies, their intake can keep your skin radiant. Also, since vitamin C is an antioxidant, eating green chillies strengthens the immune system.

Heart health Consumption of green chillies prevents heart problems like atherosclerosis

Green chillies can also help in maintaining good heart health. Their consumption can reduce blood cholesterol levels and triglyceride levels to prevent atherosclerosis, a harmful condition that causes build-up of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls. Eating these chillies can also prevent the formation of blood clots, one of the leading causes of heart attacks.

Iron booster Green chillies are natural iron boosters

Green chillies are a natural source of iron. Hence, if you have iron deficiency and are looking to increase your hemoglobin levels, start adding chillies to your meals. Green chillies can also help with better absorption of iron. As mentioned above, these chillies contain vitamin C, which plays a crucial role in the process of absorbing iron content from your diet.

Common cold Capsaicin in green chillies helps with common cold