Mahesh Narayanan to direct biopic on Formula One driver Karthikeyan

Acclaimed director Mahesh Narayanan, known for films like Take Off and Malik, will be directing a Tamil feature film titled NK 370 (working title), reported Variety. The movie will tell the story of Narain Karthikeyan, India's first Formula One driver. The project is being developed by Blue Marble Films and will be produced by Faraz Ahsan, Vivek Rangachari, and Pratik Maitra. The cast has not been announced yet.

Film details More about the film The film will be based on Karthikeyan's journey from a rebellious young boy in Coimbatore to the international racing circuit. It will also focus on his struggles against class, color, and crashes to reach Formula One's pinnacle. The screenplay is written by Shalini Usha Devi, who has previously worked on Suriya's Soorarai Pottru.

Director's perspective What the filmmakers have to say Narayanan said, "Narain Karthikeyan's journey isn't just about racing. It's about belief — in yourself, your country, and a dream no one else can see." Ahsan added, "India has some of the most dangerous roads in the world — just surviving traffic here takes skill. But what fascinated me was how someone like NK went from navigating those roads to racing at 365km/h."

Racing journey The driver's debut in Formula racing The film will also depict Karthikeyan's early passion for racing, which started when he was just five years old. Despite his parents' concerns about the sport's expenses and lack of government support, Karthikeyan continued to pursue his dream. He entered his first Formula Maruti race at 15, starting 17th on the grid but finishing third after overtaking 16 racers in the last 10 laps.

Global pursuit His experience at the Winfield Racing School To prove himself on the global stage, Karthikeyan attended the renowned Winfield Racing School in France. As the only Indian and brown-skinned driver, he faced racism and bullying from 20 white students, added Variety's report. Despite these challenges, he recorded the second-fastest lap time during his final test in wet conditions.