What's the story

Tamil actor Vishal Krishna (Mark Antony) is all set to marry actor Sai Dhanshika (Aindham Vedham) soon.

Multiple sources close to the actor have confirmed the news.

From what it seems, Vishal (47) finally found his partner in Dhanshika, after teasing his wedding plans for years.

A member of Nadigar Sangam (Tamil Film Actors Association), Vishal had earlier said he would settle down after the completion of Nadigar Sangam building, a project that raised funds for nine years.