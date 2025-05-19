Tamil actor Vishal to marry actor Sai Dhanshika
What's the story
Tamil actor Vishal Krishna (Mark Antony) is all set to marry actor Sai Dhanshika (Aindham Vedham) soon.
Multiple sources close to the actor have confirmed the news.
From what it seems, Vishal (47) finally found his partner in Dhanshika, after teasing his wedding plans for years.
A member of Nadigar Sangam (Tamil Film Actors Association), Vishal had earlier said he would settle down after the completion of Nadigar Sangam building, a project that raised funds for nine years.
Wedding timeline
'This will be a love marriage'
In a recent media interaction, he confirmed he has found his partner and they have spoken about marriage.
"This will be a love marriage. I'll announce more details about the bride and the wedding date very soon," he added.
The two actors reportedly met a few months ago, and their relationship has blossomed since then.
Future plans
Engagement announcement can happen in a unique way
Interestingly, Vishal is one of the chief guests for the event of Yogi Da, a movie starring Dhanshika, scheduled for tonight.
There are speculations that he may use this platform to announce his marriage plans. Vishal has hinted that the engagement might happen soon, and the wedding four months later.
While neither Dhanshika nor Vishal has officially confirmed it, fans are waiting for an announcement.
Health update
Vishal's recent health scare and recovery
The news has created a buzz, especially since the only time Vishal's personal life made headlines was when he was reportedly dating Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.
In other news, Vishal also hit the headlines after he recently fainted at an event in Villupuram.
He was rushed to the hospital but fortunately recovered soon.
A statement released by his team clarified that the incident was because he skipped lunch.