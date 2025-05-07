What's the story

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has courted controversy with a passionate Instagram post, slamming India's military response and media narratives after Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Army launched the operation on Wednesday in direct retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26, mostly tourists.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that attackers targeted victims based on their religion, heightening tensions between India and Pakistan.