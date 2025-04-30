'Laila Majnu' actor slams NCERT for deleting Mughal history chapters
What's the story
Actor Sahiba Bali has slammed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the revision of the Class 7 Social Science syllabus.
The revised curriculum for the 2025-26 academic session has removed chapters on medieval Indian rulers like the Mughals, Tughlaqs, Lodhis, and Khaljis.
It has been substituted with content on ancient Indian dynasties, pilgrimage sites, and cultural traditions.
Reaction
'This is bizarre...I can't believe this'
Expressing her displeasure on Instagram, Bali wrote, "Include more regional history - surely, integrate religious studies - why not, focus on indigenous Indian dynasty - YES.... but HOW CAN YOU REMOVE HISTORY?"
"The entire influence of the rulers (or invaders, call it whatever) & its impact on the Indian subcontinent. This is BIZARRE, esp for North frontier understanding, GOD, Persian, Turkish, Afghan influence on north India is CRUCIAL to identify Hindustan."
"I can't believe this," she added.
Statement
'Then we shouldn't learn about the Holocaust, world war...'
In a follow-up Instagram video, Bali further elaborated on her concerns, drawing parallels with other significant historical events.
She said, "If you are deleting a very large chunk of history, then with that logic, we shouldn't learn about the Holocaust, world war, genocide, French Revolution...but all of this is in the curriculum."
"Anyway, sannu ki... Boards we gave a decade ago heheheh."
Acting career
Bali's recent work: 'Tanaav' S02, 'Chamkila,' and more
The revised Social Science curriculum, taught from a single book—Exploring Society - India and Beyond (Part 1)—replaces the previous separate History, Geography, and Civics books.
Bali's criticism comes amidst a growing debate over the textbook overhaul.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Bali was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's Tanaav Season 2 and also featured in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.
She has also been a part of projects like Bard of Blood and Laila Majnu.