What's the story

Actor Sahiba Bali has slammed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the revision of the Class 7 Social Science syllabus.

The revised curriculum for the 2025-26 academic session has removed chapters on medieval Indian rulers like the Mughals, Tughlaqs, Lodhis, and Khaljis.

It has been substituted with content on ancient Indian dynasties, pilgrimage sites, and cultural traditions.