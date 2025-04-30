What's the story

Rahul Bhatt (43), filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's son, made a bold claim by saying that his half-sister Alia Bhatt doesn't come anywhere near the talent of his sister, Pooja Bhatt (53).

In an interview to Hindi Rush, he gave his opinion and said, "In my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is, not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy."