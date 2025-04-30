Alia is 'paani kam chai' compared to Pooja: Rahul Bhatt
What's the story
Rahul Bhatt (43), filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's son, made a bold claim by saying that his half-sister Alia Bhatt doesn't come anywhere near the talent of his sister, Pooja Bhatt (53).
In an interview to Hindi Rush, he gave his opinion and said, "In my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is, not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy."
Sibling rivalry
Rahul emphasized Pooja's superiority in talent and morality
Bhatt further drove his point home by saying Alia (32) was "paani kam chai (not as good)" as Pooja.
He said, "This is my personal opinion. If you ask, amongst all our siblings, who is the most talented, the most moralistic, it is Pooja."
He then called Pooja the true inheritor of their father's legacy, given her stardom and being a sex symbol in the past.
Family ties
Rahul clarified his relationship with Alia
Despite his remarks, Bhatt clarified that he shares a good relationship with Alia.
The actor-turned fitness instructor did acknowledge her success as a mother and her role in taking care of his other half-sister, Shaheen Bhatt (35).
"She is a mother now. She is very successful, and one can't just pick up the phone and say, 'I am coming to meet you.' I never shared that with anybody," he said.
Family history
A look at the Bhatt family relations
The Bhatt family has a complicated history. Mahesh's first marriage (1970) was with Kiran Bhatt (Lorraine Bright), with whom he had two kids: Pooja and Rahul.
He later married Soni Razdan in 1986 and had two daughters, Alia and Shaheen.
Speaking about overcoming initial resentments toward Mahesh's first family, Soni, in a 1998 interview, said, "For a while, maybe, but that went away over the years."
"We get along very well now, but we'd had our fights."