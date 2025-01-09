'Love & War': Ranbir-Alia-Vicky shoot emotionally powerful scenes
What's the story
The latest shooting schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated drama, Love & War, kicked off at Film City on Tuesday.
The film's stars—Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal—are currently shooting for pivotal scenes, which are said to be emotionally charged and critical to the plot.
A source told Mid-Day that these scenes will mostly be dialogue-heavy between the three leads.
Filming details
'Confrontational' dialogues to challenge characters: Report
The insider revealed, "There was a break for a few days, but we started filming in full swing. Till January 11, key scenes will be shot."
"Bhansali has been known for his ability to craft dialogue-heavy sequences that resonate deeply with the audience. This film will be no different."
"The conversations between Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky will be confrontational and will challenge their characters."
Production schedule
'Love & War' production timeline revealed
The production of Love & War started in November 2024, and the team is scheduled to start full-scale filming this month.
Bhansali intends to wrap up the project by mid-2025, according to the insider's information.
The plot details are currently undisclosed.
Although earlier reports suggested that the film is an adaptation of Raj Kapoor's Sangam, Bhansali has denied it.