What's the story

The latest shooting schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated drama, Love & War, kicked off at Film City on Tuesday.

The film's stars—Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal—are currently shooting for pivotal scenes, which are said to be emotionally charged and critical to the plot.

A source told Mid-Day that these scenes will mostly be dialogue-heavy between the three leads.