What's the story

Dune: Part Two's director Denis Villeneuve is eager to return to Arrakis.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, he revealed that contrary to his initial expectations of needing a break after completing the second part, he is still inspired and ready for another round.

"I still want to go back to Arrakis," he stated.

However, he reiterated that he won't return to the Dune universe after Dune: Messiah.