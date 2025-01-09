Why 'Dune: Messiah' will be Denis Villeneuve's final 'Dune' film
What's the story
Dune: Part Two's director Denis Villeneuve is eager to return to Arrakis.
In a recent interview with The Wrap, he revealed that contrary to his initial expectations of needing a break after completing the second part, he is still inspired and ready for another round.
"I still want to go back to Arrakis," he stated.
However, he reiterated that he won't return to the Dune universe after Dune: Messiah.
Approach
'After that, it would become unhealthy...': Villeneuve
The director said, "I felt that after "Part Two," I would need a break. I thought that I would want to go write a few films or do a couple of things before going back to "Dune: Messiah." But the images that kept coming back to my mind, the appetite is absolutely intact. I still want to go back to Arrakis."
When asked if it would be the last time, he said, "Yes. After that, it would become unhealthy."
Filmmaking insights
Villeneuve's approach to pacing and character development
Villeneuve shared his filmmaking process for Dune: Part Two, emphasizing his desire to make the film more fast-paced than its predecessor.
He said, "In 'Part Two,' that boy (Paul Atreides) becomes an adult and becomes a leader. He takes his destiny into his own hands."
"And I felt that there was an opportunity to create something that will be more action-driven and something I had not done before, and that really excited me."
Creative choices
Director's take on humor and action in 'Dune: Part Two'
Villeneuve also addressed the use of humor in Dune: Part Two, especially through Javier Bardem's Stilgar. He said, "In order to increase the empathy for this character, one way is humor."
He also enjoyed adding more action sequences to the film. One such scene saw Paul and rebels taking down a massive Harkonnen vehicle.
The franchise stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin.