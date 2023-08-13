5 upcoming book-to-film/TV adaptations after 'Red, White & Royal Blue'

5 upcoming book-to-film/TV adaptations after 'Red, White & Royal Blue'

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 13, 2023

Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López made his film directorial debut with queer romance comedy Red White & Royal Blue, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Adapted from Casey McQuinston's eponymous novel, the film—featuring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine—garnered positive reviews from critics and fans. Looking ahead, the remainder of 2023 holds a treasure trove of book-to-film/TV adaptations. Check out the list.

A Haunting in Venice (September 15)

If you're someone who enjoys watching murder mysteries, then you should look forward to the upcoming suspense thriller, A Haunting in Venice, scheduled to hit theaters on September 15. This film—helmed by Kenneth Branagh—draws inspiration from Agatha Christie's 1969 detective novel, Hallowe'en Party. Set against the backdrop of a Halloween seance, Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot uncovers the truth behind a hauntingly sinister murder.

'Fall of the House of Usher' (October 12)

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan is all set to bring Edgar Allan Poe's chilling haunted house tale, The Fall of the House of Usher, to the screen. Scheduled to debut on Netflix on October 12, the forthcoming series marks the culmination of Flanagan's collaboration with Netflix before he transitioned to Amazon Studios. After overcoming delays in production, the project's filming wrapped up in July 2022.

'Dune: Part Two' (November 3)

The sequel to the Academy Award-winning Dune (2021) is scheduled for release on November 3, and it will dive into the second part of the eponymous novel penned by Frank Herbert. Dune secured a total of six Oscars in 2022. Featuring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani, among others, the sequel adds Austin Butler and Florence Pugh to the star-studded cast.

'The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' (November 17)

The prequel to the Hunger Games trilogy, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes—helmed by Francis Lawrence—is all set to make a grand entry on November 17. Based on Suzanne Collins's eponymous 2020 novel, which generated immense buzz, the narrative is set 64 years prior to the events of The Hunger Games. It boasts a stellar cast, including Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Viola Davis.

'The Color Purple' (December 25)

Based on the eponymous Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker, The Color Purple is one of this year's most significant book-to-movie adaptations set to release on December 25. The narrative tackles the harrowing subjects of domestic and sexual abuse faced by Celie—a black girl born into a world of poverty. Her life story sheds light on the painful ordeals endured by women.

