SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB29' to surpass 'RRR' in grandeur

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 10, 2023 | 01:43 pm 2 min read

Mahesh Babu's character in the upcoming 'SSMB29' draws inspiration from Lord Hanuman

The highly-anticipated collaboration between filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu for the upcoming pan-Indian project—tentatively titled SSMB29—has generated significant buzz among fans. In a recent interview, writer-father of Rajamouli, KV Vijayendra Prasad—who's serving as a screenwriter on SSMB29—shared that this venture will surpass the scale and grandeur of RRR. As the level of anticipation soars, here's everything we know so far about the film.

Why does this story matter?

The anticipation for the upcoming venture continues to increase with each new update. Earlier, in an interview, Prasad revealed that the film's script is based on a true story and it's planned as a franchise. The scale of the film can be estimated by the fact that an international studio will reportedly produce the venture, with the VFX work taking place in Los Angeles.

What to expect from the upcoming project?

Rajamouli's upcoming venture is set to be a massive film, with an astounding budget. Reports suggest that this film will surpass the staggering Rs. 350-400cr budget of Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. With such an enormous investment, the new project is expected to deliver an awe-inspiring captivating story on a grandiose scale, further raising the bar for Indian cinema.

Script will be based on an African jungle adventure: Reports

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Prasad confirmed that he is considering an African jungle adventure featuring Babu. "The film will be an exciting blend of action, thrills, and drama," Prasad told the publication. Currently, the yet-untitled project is in the writing stage, and the team aims to take it on floors by 2023 end, and the makers are targeting the film's release in 2025.

Babu's character is inspired by Lord Hanuman

Earlier, reports also suggested that Babu's character draws inspiration from Lord Hanuman. The report quoted a source stating: "Rajamouli loves to take inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata. He makes films rooted in Indian culture. While the film is an African jungle adventure, Babu's character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who also has a history of fighting against all odds in the jungles."

