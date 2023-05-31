Entertainment

Mahesh Babu unveils 'SSMB28' poster; dedicates to father, Krishna

Written by Aikantik Bag May 31, 2023, 11:47 am 1 min read

Mahesh Babu dedicates 'SSMB28' poster to dad Krishna

Mahesh Babu is a bonafide superstar of Telugu films. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and they are always looking forward to his upcoming releases. The actor is set to star in a film tentatively titled SSMB28. It is being helmed by Trivikram. The actor shared a poster on his late father superstar Krishna's birth anniversary and dedicated the upcoming film to him.

Babu's post and upcoming films

The actor took to Twitter and shared the poster where he is seen sporting a rugged look. He wrote, "Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna." This marks Babu's comeback collaboration with Trivikram after 12 years. Babu has also been signed by SS Rajamouli for a project titled SSMB29 and fans are waiting eagerly for both the films.

Twitter Post