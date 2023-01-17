Entertainment

'RRR' star Jr. NTR comments on accent-debate after getting trolled

'RRR' star Jr. NTR comments on accent-debate after getting trolled

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 17, 2023, 07:31 pm 2 min read

Jr. NTR reacts after getting trolled for his accent

RRR is currently on an award haul after their win at the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and LA Critics Circle. The film has been a rage in the West, and everyone is in awe of ace director SS Rajamouli's craft. The film made headlines again after a video of Jr NTR speaking to the LA Times in an "American accent" went viral.

NTR on Rajamouli's vision

NTR said that he felt that SS Rajamouli was aiming big with RRR. Calling him a rare phenomenon, he said, "With each film, he's only gotten better. I feel that 'RRR' was his plan of taking the West. What makes us very proud is that a small industry from South India, Tollywood, and one movie called 'RRR' could open the gates to global cinema..."

Only difference between Hollywood and Indian Cinema is time-zone: NTR

Following the criticisms, NTR indirectly addressed them by stating that the only difference between Indian Cinema and Hollywood is time zone and accent. He stated, "We are just divided by time zones and a little bit of an accent. Other than that, what an actor goes through in the West is exactly the same process as in the East."